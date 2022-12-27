Left Menu

Co-leader of Whitmer kidnapping plot gets 16 years in prison

PTI | Grandrapids | Updated: 27-12-2022 21:45 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 21:45 IST
The co-leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Adam Fox returned to federal court Tuesday, four months after he and Barry Croft Jr. were convicted of conspiracy charges at a second trial in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

They were accused of being at the helm of a wild plot to whip up anti-government extremists just before the 2020 presidential election.

Whitmer wasn't physically harmed. The FBI was secretly embedded in the group and broke things up with 14 arrests.

The government said Croft offered bomb-making skills and ideology while Fox was the “driving force urging their recruits to take up arms, kidnap the governor and kill those who stood in their way.” Croft will be sentenced Wednesday.

