Japan, US arranging summit meeting in Washington on Jan 13 - Yomiuri

Reuters | Updated: 28-12-2022 06:12 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 06:12 IST
The United States and Japan have begun making arrangements for a summit meeting between President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Washington on Jan. 13, the Yomiuri daily reported on Wednesday.

Citing multiple unidentified Japanese government sources, the newspaper said Kishida plans to discuss Japan's new security policy, revised this month to unveil the country's biggest military build-up since World War Two.

The January meeting would be Kishida's first summit at the White House since he took office last year.

