Andhra CM Reddy meets PM Modi in Delhi

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Yeduguri Sandinti Jagan Mohan Reddy (YS Jagan Mohan Reddy) called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 28-12-2022 14:40 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 14:37 IST
Andhra CM meets PM Modi in Delhi (Photo/@PMOIndia). Image Credit: ANI
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Yeduguri Sandinti Jagan Mohan Reddy (YS Jagan Mohan Reddy) called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Wednesday. This is CM Reddy's fourth meeting with the prime minister this year.

In a meeting in August, Andhra Pradesh CM was believed to have discussed issues related to the development of the state including funding, Polavaram Dam and sanction for new medical colleges etc. In a meeting in April, Reddy had briefed PM Modi about many projects and issues including the Polavaram project, Kadapa steel plant, rationality in the selection of eligible persons under the National Food Security Act, and arrears to the state from Telangana, etc.

In January, the Chief Minister had requested the Prime Minister to approve the revised cost estimates of Rs 55,657 crores at 2017-18 price level, which included drinking water component of Rs 4,000 crores and also to release the pending payments of Rs 2,100 crores already incurred by the State Government towards the Polavaram project. The Polavaram project is an under-construction multi-purpose irrigation National project on the Godavari River in the West Godavari District and East Godavari District in the state.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's official residence in the national capital.

