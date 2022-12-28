Left Menu

Another BJP MLA resigns in Tripura

The resignations of Dhananjoy Tripura and Mevar Kumar Jamatia were accepted by the speaker but Brishaketu was disqualified on the account of procedural fault.BJP spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty told PTI that Hrangkhawal was ailing for a long and was not being able to perform his duties.This will not impact the partys prospect in the ensuing assembly election, he claimed.The BJP has 34 MLAs in the 60-member assembly, while its ally IPFT has five.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 28-12-2022 16:34 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 16:34 IST
Another BJP MLA resigns in Tripura
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MLA Dibachandra Hrangkhawal resigned from the assembly on Wednesday, becoming the seventh legislator of the ruling coalition in the state to quit this year.

Hrangkhawal, a tribal MLA of Karamcherra in Dhalai, cited personal reasons for his resignation, months ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

''Today, I have submitted my resignation as an MLA to the secretary of the assembly as speaker Ratan Chakraborty was not present. I have resigned on personal grounds,'' he told reporters.

Hrangkhawal, who was the president of the state Congress, switched over to the BJP just before the 2018 assembly elections.

''I have not decided yet on my next course of action but will obviously remain in politics since I am a political person,'' he said.

Hrangkhawal was accompanied to the assembly by senior state Congress leader Asish Kumar Saha, who had resigned as a BJP MLA earlier this year.

With this, the BJP lost four of its MLAs this year. Besides Saha, legislators Sudip Roy Barman and Burbo Mohan Tripura also resigned earlier this year. MLA Asish Das of Surma constituency was disqualified for his alleged misconduct.

The Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), a constituent of the BJP-led government, also lost three of its MLAs -- Dhananjoy Tripura, Brishaketu Debbarma and Mevar Kumar Jamatia. The resignations of Dhananjoy Tripura and Mevar Kumar Jamatia were accepted by the speaker but Brishaketu was disqualified on the account of ''procedural fault''.

BJP spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty told PTI that Hrangkhawal was ailing for a long and was not being able to perform his duties.

''This will not impact the party's prospect in the ensuing assembly election,'' he claimed.

The BJP has 34 MLAs in the 60-member assembly, while its ally IPFT has five. The opposition Congress has one MLA and CPI(M) has 15 legislators, while five seats are vacant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

 India
4
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022