Kharge wishes speedy recovery to Modi's mother
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2022 17:24 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 17:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday wished a speedy recovery to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother after she was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad.
''We wish for the good health of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's mother. Hope she gets well soon,'' Kharge said in a tweet in Hindi.
Modi's mother Hiraben Modi (100) was admitted to the U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad following health issues.
The hospital said her condition is stable.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Central govt should be "honest" on issues of national security: Mallikarjun Kharge Tawang face-off
From April 2023, court orders in Haryana to be available in Hindi also
Hindi version of Nayanthara's 'Connect' set for release on December 29
Sakata Seed Corporation Launches Dedicated Broccoli Website in English & Hindi for Supporting Healthy Life
Life Skills Collaborative Launches India's First Life Skills Glossary in Hindi, Marathi, and Mizo