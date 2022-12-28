Kharge wishes speedy recovery to Modi's mother

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday wished a speedy recovery to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother after she was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad.

''We wish for the good health of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's mother. Hope she gets well soon,'' Kharge said in a tweet in Hindi.

Modi's mother Hiraben Modi (100) was admitted to the U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad following health issues.

The hospital said her condition is stable.

