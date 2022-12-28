PM Modi’s mother Hiraben admitted to hospital, condition stable

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben (99) was on Wednesday admitted to a super-specialty hospital here due to some health issues, and her condition is stable, hospital authorities said.

Modi visited the hospital in the afternoon to meet his ailing mother. After reaching Ahmedabad, he drove to the hospital and remained there for over an hour.

While leaving the hospital, Modi folded his hands in the 'namaste' pose to the crowd and waiting media persons. Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel also visited the hospital to inquire about the health of Hiraben.

The PM also spoke to doctors at the hospital.

BJP MP Jugalji Thakor said Hiraben's condition is stable and she might be discharged in a day or two.

Hiraben, also called Hiraba, was admitted to U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, a government-funded autonomous hospital situated in the campus of the civil hospital, in the morning.

''Prime Minister's mother is admitted to U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, Ahmedabad, and her condition is stable'' said the hospital in a statement.

''She has been admitted to the hospital for a check-up. Her condition is normal. PM Modi's elder brother Somabhai is also present in the hospital,'' BJP MLA from Dariapur Kaushik Jain told PTI.

Hiraben lives in Raysan village near Gandhinagar city with PM Modi's younger brother Pankaj Modi. The PM regularly visits Raysan and spends time with his mother during most of his Gujarat visits.

