Left Menu

BJP national chief Nadda visits Isha Yoga Centre in TN

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 28-12-2022 19:29 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 19:29 IST
BJP national chief Nadda visits Isha Yoga Centre in TN
  • Country:
  • India

BJP national chief J P Nadda visited Isha Yoga Centre here, founded by Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev.

Nadda, who reached the Centre on Tuesday night after a public meeting, left for Delhi on Wednesday morning.

''Visited the Isha Foundation’s Yoga Centre in Coimbatore & felt a deep sense of calm and serenity on its premises. Met @SadhguruJV Ji there and had engaging discussions with him over various topics and issues,'' Nadda tweeted. During his visit to the city on Tuesday, the BJP national chief took part in a media and social media influencers meet and later addressed a rally at Mettupalayam near here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global
4
Study sheds light on how the brain stores remote fear memory

Study sheds light on how the brain stores remote fear memory

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022