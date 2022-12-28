BJP national chief Nadda visits Isha Yoga Centre in TN

BJP national chief J P Nadda visited Isha Yoga Centre here, founded by Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev.

Nadda, who reached the Centre on Tuesday night after a public meeting, left for Delhi on Wednesday morning.

''Visited the Isha Foundation’s Yoga Centre in Coimbatore & felt a deep sense of calm and serenity on its premises. Met @SadhguruJV Ji there and had engaging discussions with him over various topics and issues,'' Nadda tweeted. During his visit to the city on Tuesday, the BJP national chief took part in a media and social media influencers meet and later addressed a rally at Mettupalayam near here.

