Left Menu

CBI gives clean chit to former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy in sexual abuse case

CBI on Wednesday submitted a report in CJM's court in Thiruvananthapuram giving clean chit to former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy in a sexual abuse case linked to sensational solar power project scam

ANI | Updated: 28-12-2022 19:40 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 19:40 IST
CBI gives clean chit to former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy in sexual abuse case
Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday submitted a report in the Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court in Thiruvananthapuram giving clean chit to former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in a sexual abuse case linked to the sensational solar power project scam. The CBI had earlier given clean chit to Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leader AP Abdullakutty in the case.

The allegations were levelled by a woman who faced allegations in the solar power project scam that had rocked the previous United Democratic Front Government in Kerala. Last year in August, the CBI registered an FIR against the All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary KC Venugopal, Oommen Chandy, Congress MPs Adoor Prakash, Hibi Eden and Congress MLA AP Anil Kumar for alleged sexual exploitation of a woman entrepreneur in connection with the solar scam case.

FIR also named AP Abdullakutty, Vice President of BJP. CBI submitted the FIR in the Chief Judicial Magistrate courts at Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi. The agency's Thiruvananthapuram unit is probing the matter.

The state government had handed over the cases to the CBI. The complainant had alleged that she was subjected to sexual abuse by the accused when she visited them to apprise them of the solar projects.

Kerala Police had registered cases in 2018. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global
4
Study sheds light on how the brain stores remote fear memory

Study sheds light on how the brain stores remote fear memory

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022