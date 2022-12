Maha CM Shinde says state will convey protest to Centre after Karnataka leaders demand Mumbai be declared as UT

Mumbai be declared a Union Territory.

The Maharashtra government will send letters to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Karnataka government conveying strong protest, he told the Legislative Council here.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made a similar statement in the Assembly, after Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar flagged the statements by Karnataka law minister Madhu Swamy and BJP MLA Laxman Savadi.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai should speak to his ministers on this issue, Shinde said.

Earlier, Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray had said that the border areas in Karnataka which Maharashtra has been claiming be declared at Union Territory until the Supreme Court gives its decision.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)