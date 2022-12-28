Farooq asks people to thwart designs of forces 'inimical' to J-K's unique political identity

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday asked people to thwart attempts of forces ''inimical'' to the unique political identity of Jammu and Kashmir.

He was addressing a condolence meeting at the city's Naushaher area. He exuded confidence that the people will foil all such attempts by keeping the flame of unity and brotherhood alive. Abdullah cautioned people about forces ''inimical'' to the unique political identity of Jammu and Kashmir, and asked them to thwart their designs. ''I see no way of achieving anything in J-K without a lasting unity between different sections of our society. We have to stop seeing ourselves as Hindu, Muslim, Shia- Suni, Bareli-Deobandi,'' Abdullah said. Unity in diversity must be our creed to last for all time and under every circumstances, otherwise there is no end in sight to our common problems in the shape of poverty, unemployment, and under-development, the NC president said. ''Our mutual discord will make our descent into darkness. Divided we cannot achieve anything, let alone get back our abridged constitutional and democratic rights,'' Abdullah, the Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar, said.

