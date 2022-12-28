Left Menu

AP: 7 dead after falling into drainage canal at Chandrababu Naidu's roadshow

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 28-12-2022 22:04 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 22:04 IST
AP: 7 dead after falling into drainage canal at Chandrababu Naidu's roadshow
  • Country:
  • India

Seven people including a woman died and eight others were injured on Wednesday after they fell in a drainage canal in Kandukur town in Nellore district, police said.

The mishap happened when the Leader of opposition N Chandrababu Naidu was addressing a road show there.

People gathered in large number at the meeting venue and there was some jostle among the public during the meeting, leading to stampede-like situation at the canal, they said based on initial information.

They said the clear picture would emerge later. The injured are undergoing treatment in hospital.

Naidu who immediately cancelled the meeting announced Rs 10 lakh to the kin of the deceased.

He also asked the party leaders to ensure better medical care to the injured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
Study sheds light on how the brain stores remote fear memory

Study sheds light on how the brain stores remote fear memory

 United States
4
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022