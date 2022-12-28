AP: 7 dead after falling into drainage canal at Chandrababu Naidu's roadshow

Seven people including a woman died and eight others were injured on Wednesday after they fell in a drainage canal in Kandukur town in Nellore district, police said.

The mishap happened when the Leader of opposition N Chandrababu Naidu was addressing a road show there.

People gathered in large number at the meeting venue and there was some jostle among the public during the meeting, leading to stampede-like situation at the canal, they said based on initial information.

They said the clear picture would emerge later. The injured are undergoing treatment in hospital.

Naidu who immediately cancelled the meeting announced Rs 10 lakh to the kin of the deceased.

He also asked the party leaders to ensure better medical care to the injured.

