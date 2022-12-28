Left Menu

Pawar visits Congress Bhavan in Pune first time since his exit in 1999

There will be differences about policies, but we will move ahead with the Congress party, he said.Pawar, who started his political career as a young Congress worker from Pune district, reminisced that he visited Congress Bhavan for the first time in 1958.He left the party in 1999 and formed his own outfit, though later he forged an alliance with the Congress.Congress had many leaders from Pune during that time.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 28-12-2022 22:40 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 22:40 IST
Pawar visits Congress Bhavan in Pune first time since his exit in 1999
  • Country:
  • India

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday visited the Congress office in Pune for the first time after he quit the Grand Old Party 23 years ago.

The country can not be made ''Congress-Mukt'' as its contribution and ideology can not be ignored, he said as he visited the Congress Bhavan here to attend a program organized on the party's foundation day.

''Some people demand a 'Congress-mukt Bharat', but the country cannot be made Congress-free, it is not possible,'' he said, without naming the Bharatiya Janata Party.

''The ideology and contribution of the Congress cannot be ignored. There will be differences about policies, but we will move ahead with the Congress party,'' he said.

Pawar, who started his political career as a young Congress worker from Pune district, reminisced that he visited Congress Bhavan for the first time in 1958.

He left the party in 1999 and formed his own outfit, though later he forged an alliance with the Congress.

''Congress had many leaders from Pune during that time. It was like Pune means Congress, and Congress means Pune,'' the former Maharashtra chief minister and Union minister said.

''Congress Bhavan in Pune was the centre of the party since India got independence. The administration of Maharashtra functioned from this building. From here, Congress leaders convinced (then prime minister) Jawaharlal Nehru through Indira Gandhi, and Samyukta Maharashtra (Maharashtra with Mumbai as its capital) was formed,'' Pawar said.

The current rulers of the country are misusing their power and the opposition will have take on them with unity, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports three COVID deaths for Dec 27; Chinese hospitals 'extremely busy' as COVID spreads unchecked and more

Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports three COVID deaths for Dec 27; C...

 Global
2
5 Hottest Tech Trends Ruling Canada's Online Gaming Sector

5 Hottest Tech Trends Ruling Canada's Online Gaming Sector

 Canada
3
SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off o...

 Nigeria
4
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 28

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022