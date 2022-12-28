BJP holds meet to train 'vistaraks' on gearing up for LS polls

BJP began a two-day meeting here on Wednesday to train ‘vistaraks’ from southern and western States who work full time for the party’s victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The meeting was attended by about 100 ‘vistaraks’, party sources said.

The meeting today was attended by several senior party leaders, including V Satish, Vinod Tawde, Tarun Chugh, in-charge of party affairs in Telangana, and State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

BJP General Secretary (Org) B L Santhosh is expected the attend meeting on Thursday.

The meetings are aimed at motivating and training the activists to work with sincerity and patriotism on serving the people and strengthening the party, the sources said. A similar meeting of ‘vistaraks’ from east and northern States was held in Bihar earlier, they said. A meeting to deliberate on those joining the party from other parties was also held.

