Left Menu

BJP holds meet to train 'vistaraks' on gearing up for LS polls

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-12-2022 22:41 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 22:41 IST
BJP holds meet to train 'vistaraks' on gearing up for LS polls
  • Country:
  • India

BJP began a two-day meeting here on Wednesday to train ‘vistaraks’ from southern and western States who work full time for the party’s victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The meeting was attended by about 100 ‘vistaraks’, party sources said.

The meeting today was attended by several senior party leaders, including V Satish, Vinod Tawde, Tarun Chugh, in-charge of party affairs in Telangana, and State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

BJP General Secretary (Org) B L Santhosh is expected the attend meeting on Thursday.

The meetings are aimed at motivating and training the activists to work with sincerity and patriotism on serving the people and strengthening the party, the sources said. A similar meeting of ‘vistaraks’ from east and northern States was held in Bihar earlier, they said. A meeting to deliberate on those joining the party from other parties was also held.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports three COVID deaths for Dec 27; Chinese hospitals 'extremely busy' as COVID spreads unchecked and more

Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports three COVID deaths for Dec 27; C...

 Global
2
5 Hottest Tech Trends Ruling Canada's Online Gaming Sector

5 Hottest Tech Trends Ruling Canada's Online Gaming Sector

 Canada
3
SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off o...

 Nigeria
4
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 28

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022