Left Menu

"Democracy is in danger..." Kharge attacks BJP

The Indian National Congress (INC), India's largest opposition party, marked its 138th foundation day on December 28. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge attend a Huge rally in Somaiya Ground, Mumbai. INC leaders like Kanhaiya Kumar, Nana Patole, KC Venugopal Ashok Chavan & Imran Pratapgarhi were also present at the occasion.

ANI | Updated: 28-12-2022 23:18 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 23:18 IST
"Democracy is in danger..." Kharge attacks BJP
Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said that due to the RSS and BJP, Democracy in the country is in danger. The Indian National Congress (INC), India's largest opposition party, marked its 138th foundation day on December 28. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge attend a Huge rally in Somaiya Ground, Mumbai. INC leaders like Kanhaiya Kumar, Nana Patole, KC Venugopal Ashok Chavan & Imran Pratapgarhi were also present at the occasion.

Kharge while addressing the gathering said, "I want to aware youths, women, Dalits, Bhramans community that we should come together and make our Constitution and democracy safe. BJP and RSS destroying the Constitution, they are separating people on the bases of caste and religion. We want your support, if you won't support us then our democracy is in danger." Kharge added, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to give free rice now they extend it till December 2023 then to May till Election's after that they stop it and say we gave free rations for a long time now you pay for it".

Kharge slammed BJP and said, "The Party has a huge washing machine that can clean even the biggest stains. When people are put into this machine they come out clean. We all have to fight together to save democracy. It is a govt of liars at the Centre." Bharat Jodo Yatra is an attempt to fight against the atmosphere of hate being created by them (BJP) in the country. A notice was sent to Rahul Gandhi telling him that such events shouldn't be held due to Covid19 but the Prime Minister is attending many public events. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports three COVID deaths for Dec 27; Chinese hospitals 'extremely busy' as COVID spreads unchecked and more

Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports three COVID deaths for Dec 27; C...

 Global
2
5 Hottest Tech Trends Ruling Canada's Online Gaming Sector

5 Hottest Tech Trends Ruling Canada's Online Gaming Sector

 Canada
3
SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off o...

 Nigeria
4
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 28

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022