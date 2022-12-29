Bolivian police detain opposition governor, interior minister says
Reuters | Updated: 29-12-2022 00:37 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 00:37 IST
Bolivian police have detained Luis Fernando Camacho, the governor of Santa Cruz and a prominent opposition leader, Bolivia's interior minister Carlos Eduardo del Castillo del Carpio said on Wednesday on Twitter.
Santa Cruz, the country's wealthy agricultural hub, has long butted heads with Bolivia's political capital of La Paz.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Twitter suspends bot account tracking Elon Musk's jet
Ex-Twitter worker gets 3-1/2 year prison sentence for spying for Saudi Arabia
Ex-Twitter worker gets 3-1/2-year U.S. prison term for spying for Saudi Arabia
Twitter suspends bot account tracking Elon Musk's jet
German official dedicates legal win against Twitter to Fauci