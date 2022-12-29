Left Menu

Bolivian police detain opposition governor, interior minister says

Bolivian police detain opposition governor, interior minister says

Bolivian police have detained Luis Fernando Camacho, the governor of Santa Cruz and a prominent opposition leader, Bolivia's interior minister Carlos Eduardo del Castillo del Carpio said on Wednesday on Twitter.

Santa Cruz, the country's wealthy agricultural hub, has long butted heads with Bolivia's political capital of La Paz.

