PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2022 08:30 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 08:30 IST
PM Modi pays tributes to Guru Gobind Singh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh on his birth anniversary.

His unparalleled courage will continue to motivate people for years to come, Modi tweeted, and posted a previous clip of his speech lauding the guru.

He tweeted, ''On the sacred occasion of his Parkash Purab, I bow to Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji and recall his contribution towards serving humanity. His unparalleled courage will continue to motivate people for years to come.''

