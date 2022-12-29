Left Menu

Portugal govt official quits, is 10th to leave in a year

PTI | Lisbon | Updated: 29-12-2022 16:59 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 16:37 IST
Portugal govt official quits, is 10th to leave in a year
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Portugal

The Portuguese government's chief official in charge of transportation, including the fate of the troubled national airline and a long-postponed plan for high-speed train lines, has resigned.

Infrastructure and Housing Minister Pedro Nuno Santos quit late Wednesday amid an outcry over a 500,000-euro (USD 532,000) compensation payment made to a board member of state-owned flag carrier TAP Air Portugal while many other people face hardship due to a cost-of-living crisis.

The junior minister for infrastructure also quit, making a total of 10 senior government officials who have left their jobs since the centre-left Socialist Party won a general election in a landslide last January. The departures have brought accusations from opposition parties that the administration is unsteady.

The TAP Air Portugal board member left the company earlier this year, half-way through her four-year term, after disagreements with the airline's CEO. She was deemed to be entitled to the payout for the loss of projected earnings.

Santos, a minister in Socialist governments for the past seven years, said he wasn't directly involved in the matter but was leaving his post due to the outcry.

"Given the public perception and the general sentiment created by this case, (the minister) feels that, in this context, he should accept political responsibility and has tendered his resignation," a statement issued after midnight said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

 Global
2
New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Study

New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Stud...

 United States
3
SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off o...

 Nigeria
4
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022