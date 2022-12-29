EU graft scandal a "socialist job" not an Italian one, PM says
Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Thursday blamed media outlets for calling the graft scandal at the European Parliament an "Italian job," and said it should rather be called a "Socialist job," as members of that party are involved.
"The affair does not only concern Italians ... it is not just an Italian issue, but a party issue, perhaps a 'Socialist job,'" the rightist premier - who also heads the European Conservatives and Reformists party - told a news conference.
