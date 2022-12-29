Rahul Gandhi to resume Bharat Jodo Yatra from Delhi’s Yamuna Bazar on Jan 3

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will resume his Bharat Jodo Yatra from Hanuman Mandir in the Yamuna Bazar area on January 3 and head towards Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, the party’s Delhi unit president Anil Chaudhary said on Thursday.

Inspecting the routes with other senior party leaders, Chaudhary said enough security arrangements should be made when the yatra resumes from Delhi and moves towards Uttar Pradesh.

''We inspected the routes from where the Bharat Jodo Yatra will resume on January 3. Rahul Gandhi along with other leaders will resume the yatra from Hanuman Mandir in the Yamuna Bazar area and head towards Loni in Ghaziabad,'' Chaudhary said.

The Congress on Wednesday had written to Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging security breaches during the yatra in the city and demanded immediate steps to ensure the security of Gandhi and others taking part in the march.

Dismissing the allegations, the officials said the security arrangements made for the protectee works fine when the protectee himself adheres to the laid down security guidelines.

However, they alleged that on several occasions, violations of laid down guidelines on the part of Rahul Gandhi have been observed and this fact has been communicated to him from time to time.

Chaudhary alleged that there were loopholes in the security from Badarpur border itself and that the situation deteriorated at the Red Fort.

''There were loopholes in the security right from when the yatra entered via Badarpur border in Delhi. The situation got worse as it reached Red Fort later in the day. The yatra has to go to Punjab and Kashmir too and hence, enough security arrangements should be made for it,'' he claimed.

The yatra, which is currently on winter break, will resume its journey on January 3 and enter Uttar Pradesh.

The yatra covered over 130 km in the first phase in Haryana between December 21-23 when it passed through Nuh, Gurugram and Faridabad districts.

The yatra, a mass contact initiative of the Congress, started from Kanyakumari on September 7 and covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi in the first phase.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)