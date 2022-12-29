Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-12-2022 19:20 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 19:20 IST
Kailash Vijayvargiya to address BJP's Jan Aakrosh sabha in Rajasthan's Pali on Dec 30
BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya will address a Jan Aakrosh sabha in Rajasthan's Pali on Friday.

The BJP is holding Jan Aakrosh meetings across Rajasthan against the policies of the state's Congress government and Vijayvargiya's address in Pali is part of that, the party said in a statement.

Union Minister VK Singh will address a sabha in Jodhpur on January 2 while Minister Parshottam Rupala will speak at another meeting in Dungarpur district on January 3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

