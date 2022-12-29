Left Menu

UP: Congress submits memorandums demanding reservation to OBCs in civic body polls

Days after the Allahabad High Court directed the government to hold urban local body polls without quota for OBCs, Congress on Thursday submitted memorandums addressed to the governor demanding reservation to the backward community in the civic elections.The memorandums were handed over to the district magistrates across the state by the Congress backward class wing.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 29-12-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 20:30 IST
UP: Congress submits memorandums demanding reservation to OBCs in civic body polls
  • Country:
  • India

Days after the Allahabad High Court directed the government to hold urban local body polls without quota for OBCs, Congress on Thursday submitted memorandums addressed to the governor demanding reservation to the backward community in the civic elections.

The memorandums were handed over to the district magistrates across the state by the Congress' backward class wing. A statement issued by the Congress here said that in Lucknow, a memorandum was submitted through the Lucknow district magistrate by partymen led by Chairman of the Backward Classes Department, Manoj Yadav.

According to the statement, hundreds of party workers raised slogans against the state government and demanded holding of urban body elections with reservation to the Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

Through the memorandums, they also warned of a statewide agitation to expose the anti-backward mentality of the government, if the government does not complete the election process as soon as possible after conducting a survey, it said.

Yadav has alleged in the memorandum that the Uttar Pradesh government did not intend to hold the civic body elections, and so, through its close ones, it got writs submitted in the high court and other courts to postpone the polls. The state government on Wednesday appointed a five-member commission on reservation to the OBCs in urban local body elections, a day after the Allahabad High Court quashed its draft poll notification and ordered it to hold the polls without reservation for OBCs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

 Global
2
New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Study

New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Stud...

 United States
3
SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off o...

 Nigeria
4
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022