Mexico President Lopez Obrador to write Biden ahead of Mexico City summit

Reuters | Updated: 29-12-2022 20:44 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 20:44 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Thursday he planned to write a letter to U.S. President Joe Biden in early January ahead of a meeting Biden's visit to Mexico later that month.

In a regular news conference, Lopez Obrador said he would send the letter "so that Biden can prepare his agenda" but gave no further details about the content.

Biden is scheduled to travel to Mexico City on Jan. 9 for a two-day visit, meeting with Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

