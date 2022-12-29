BJP alleges face of 'Papanji' resembled that of Modi; to get a new shape

Organisers of the popular Cochin Carnival, a highly spirited annual gala fete being organised in this port city on the occasion of every new year, on Wednesday agreed to recreate the face of 'Papanji', a giant effigy of an old man, after the BJP alleged that it has resemblance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's face.

The BJP workers of Fort Kochi staged a protest at a ground where 'Papanji' structure was being built after the photo of 'Papanji' was shared on social media platforms saying it resembled that of Modi's face.

Burning of 'Papanji' at the famous Fort Kochi beach is a major event at midnight of December 31 to welcome the New Year, symbolically ending the burdens of the passing year and marking the beginning of the New Year on a fresh note.

An office-bearer of the Cochin Carnival Committee said, ''All issues have been sorted out.'' Noting that the Cochin Carnival Committee comprises people belonging to all parties and religions, he said, ''We took down the image on the face of effigy after the BJP workers raised the voice of protest. Now, we all are working unitedly to celebrate the Carnival''.

A BJP worker said the Carnival Committee apologised to the party workers for hurting their sentiments.

BJP Ernakulam district president Adv K S Shaiju alleged that it was the ''handiwork of some vested interests'' in the Carnival Committee who wanted to create trouble in the Cochin Carnival, a popular cultural festival. He urged the Carnival Committee to oust such vested interests from the popular forum.

According to Kerala Tourism, the Cochin Carnival festivities spread over a week combine Christmas and New Year celebrations that are witnessed by thousands of people who gather at the Fort Kochi Beach.

Built on the centuries-old cultural tradition, the Cochin Carnival acquired a distinct identity during the UN International year of Youth-38 years ago as a participative, secular festival. The Carnival Committee said it has become a platform for all sections of people of this multi-ethnic town to come together annually in the commonly shared celebration of welcoming the New year.

Over 90 clubs come together annually under the Chairmanship of the Sub-Collector (RDO), Fort Cochin to form the CARNIVAL COMMITTEE and shape the year's festival, it said.

