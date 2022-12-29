Left Menu

Lula concludes cabinet picks with Marina Silva and Simone Tebet in key roles

Reuters | Updated: 29-12-2022 21:35 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 21:35 IST
Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Thursday announced a final batch of 16 cabinet members ahead of his Jan. 1 inauguration, including some allies outside of his leftist Workers Party (PT) as he seeks to build a broader coalition.

Among the highlights were Marina Silva for environment minister and Simone Tebet as planning and budget minister, with Lula giving them key positions after they provided him with crucial endorsements for his narrow Oct. 30 election victory over outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro.

