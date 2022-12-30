Cong Rajasthan in-charge Randhawa takes feedback on govt, tells ministers to publicise schemes

The Congress' Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Thursday took feedback from party leaders during the second day of his visit to the city, sources said.

Randhawa met with the party's losing candidates in the 2018 assembly elections and also received feedback on the government's functioning.

Party sources said Randhawa received mixed feedback with some praising the government while others targeted its functioning.

Manish Yadav, who lost from the Shahpura assembly segment to Independent candidate Alok Beniwal in 2018, told reporters that the government's backing of the Independent MLA had weakened the party organisation in the area.

He said all works of the Independent MLA had been done but the Congress workers did not get weightage.

Randhawa received similar feedback from other party candidates who had lost to Independents, the sources said. The feedback towards the government was also negative from the six constituencies where the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) secured victory.

The six BSP MLAs defected to the Congress in 2019. The government also has the backing of 11 of the 13 Independent MLAs.

Subhash Meel, who lost from Khadela to Mahadev Singh, said those who voted for the Congress were being ignored.

The party's Rajasthan unit chief Govind Singh Dotasra was also present at the meetings.

Later, during a meeting with ministers, Randhawa discussed a range of issues -- their functioning, feedback about them and the schemes and programmes of the Rajasthan government. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Dotasra also attended the nearly three-hour-long meeting. Following the meeting, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyavas said Randhawa had asked them to publicise the government's schemes among the people.

