LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Bolivia prosecutors seek to hold opposition leader in jail

The latest in Latin American politics today: Bolivia prosecutors seek to hold opposition leader in jail, protests threatened

LA PAZ/SANTA CRUZ - Bolivian prosecutors are requesting six months of pre-trial detention for right-wing opposition Governor Luis Fernando Camacho in connection with 2019 political turmoil, state prosecutor Omar Mejillones said Thursday. Camacho was arrested on Wednesday and taken to political capital La Paz, escalating tensions between his wealthy agricultural base in the region of Santa Cruz and the national government.

Civic groups in Santa Cruz are demanding Camacho's immediate release and have called for a general strike on Friday and for highways to be blockaded. Peru president backs investigation into protest deaths

LIMA - Peruvian President Dina Boluarte said she will provide all necessary resources to prosecutors so they can investigate the more than two dozen deaths during protests that have rocked Peru following the ouster of her predecessor. An estimated 22 people have been killed in clashes during the protests and another six have died in traffic accidents related to street blockades, according to government data.

The appeals chamber of Peru's Supreme Court meanwhile upheld a decision to keep former president Pedro Castillo in pre-trial detention for 18 months while he is investigated on charges of rebellion. Brazil arrests four people for alleged coup attempt in Bolsonaro riots

Brazilian police said they had arrested at least four people and carried out nationwide raids in investigations into an alleged coup attempt during riots by supporters of defeated far-right President Jair Bolsonaro. Brazilian authorities, led by the Supreme Court, have been cracking down on a small but committed minority of Bolsonaro supporters who refuse to acknowledge Lula's election victory and are calling for a military coup.

Bolsonaro, who has yet to concede defeat, has pushed baseless claims that Brazil's electoral system lacks credibility, which some of his hardcore base believe. Brazil's Lula announces final batch of cabinet roles

SAO PAULO - President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva announced a final batch of 16 cabinet members, including some allies outside of his leftist Workers Party as he seeks to build a broader coalition. Highlights included Marina Silva for environment minister and Senator Simone Tebet as planning and budget minister.

Lula also confirmed the appointment of soy grower and former vice governor of Brazil's biggest farm state as the country's new agriculture minister, Carlos Favaro, who said combating illegal deforestation is paramount. Venezuela foreign assets will not pass to Maduro, opposition say

CARACAS - Opposition lawmakers in Venezuela seeking the removal of Juan Guaido as the country's interim president said foreign assets will not pass to the government of President Nicolas Maduro if Guaido is removed from his post. Three of four major opposition groups - Justice First, Democratic Action and A New Era - are backing a bill to oust Guaido and create a five-member commission to manage foreign assets, especially U.S.-based refiner Citgo, a subsidiary of state-owned oil company PDVSA.

Supporters of the bill want voting to take place on Friday. Brazilian soccer legend Pele dies at 82

SAO PAULO - Brazil's government declared three days of mourning as leading politicians, soccer associations and players came out on social media to pay tribute to Brazilian soccer legend Pele, who died aged 82 following a long battle with cancer. Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein hospital, where Pele, the only man to win the World Cup three times as a player, was undergoing treatment, said he died at 3:27 p.m.

On Monday, a 24-hour wake will be held in the center of the field at the stadium of Santos, Pele's hometown club where he started playing as a teenager. The next day a parade carrying his coffin will pass the neighborhood where his 100-year-old mother lives, ending with a private burial ceremony. (Compiled by Sarah Morland; Editing by Sam Holmes)

