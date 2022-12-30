Left Menu

BJP leaders pay tributes to PM Modi's mother Hiraben

BJP leaders on Friday paid tributes to Prime Minister Narendra Modis mother Hiraben, with Home Minister Amit Shah saying the way she nurtured her family through numerous struggles is a role model for everyone.Expressing grief, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said mothers demise creates a void in life which is impossible to fill.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2022 09:37 IST
BJP leaders on Friday paid tributes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben, with Home Minister Amit Shah saying the way she nurtured her family through numerous struggles is a role model for everyone.

Expressing grief, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said mother's demise creates a void in life which is impossible to fill. He expressed condolences to the prime minister and his family in this hour of grief.

Shah said a mother is a person's first friend and teacher, and losing her is undoubtedly the biggest pain in the world.

''Her life full of sacrifices will always dwell in our minds,'' Shah, a close associate of Modi for over four decades, said.

''Entire country is standing with PM Modi and his family in this hour of grief. Prayers of crores of people are with you,'' he said.

Paying tributes, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said it was the values which Hiraben imparted to her family through a difficult life full of struggles that has given the country a leader like Modi.

Her simple and compassionate image will always be with everyone, he said. BJP president J P Nadda said her life will always serve as an inspiration. Her affection and commitment to truth gave the country a glorious leadership, he said.

