I&B Minister Anurag Thakur condoles death of PM Modi's mother
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2022 09:48 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 09:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday condoled the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben.
''Losing a mother is one of the deepest sorrows. But her goodness, care, wisdom, and love will always be with you,'' Thakur said.
''May God give the departed soul a place at his holy feet,'' the minister said.
The prime minister's mother passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad early on Friday. She was 99.
