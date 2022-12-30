I&B Minister Anurag Thakur condoles death of PM Modi's mother

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday condoled the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben.

''Losing a mother is one of the deepest sorrows. But her goodness, care, wisdom, and love will always be with you,'' Thakur said.

''May God give the departed soul a place at his holy feet,'' the minister said.

The prime minister's mother passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad early on Friday. She was 99.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)