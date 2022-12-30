Delhi LG, deputy CM condole demise of PM Modi's mother

Delhi LG VK Saxena and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday condoled the passing away of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother. Saxena, in a tweet, prayed to God to provide strength to the prime minister to bear the loss.

''Deeply saddened by demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraba. Wish Moksha to mother along with crores of countrymen in this hour of sorrow. I pray to God to give strength to the prime minister to bear the loss of his mother,'' the LG said.

Modi's mother Hiraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday. She was 99.

Sisodia said the news of her death was very saddening.

