Patnaik condoles death of PM's mother
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday condoled the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modis mother Hiraben.Hiraben died at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday morning. She was 99.Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of HirabenModi, mother of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji.
PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 30-12-2022 10:48 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 10:45 IST
- Country:
- India
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday condoled the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben.
Hiraben died at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday morning. She was 99.
''Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of #HirabenModi, mother of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family members and friends during this hour of grief, #OmShanti,'' he tweeted.
Patnaik asked minister Srikant Sahu to attend the funeral of Hiraben on his behalf.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Odisha: Three arrested for attempting to rape woman
Odisha: STF seizes Royal Bengal Tiger's skin from Similipal tiger reserve
ISL: Home advantage for Odisha FC against ATK Mohun Bagan as top 6 fight gets intriguing
ATK Mohun Bagan's coach labels clash against Odisha FC important for team
Odisha FC, ATK Mohun Bagan share spoils in season's first goalless draw