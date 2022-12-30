Patnaik condoles death of PM's mother

Left Menu

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday condoled the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modis mother Hiraben.Hiraben died at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday morning. She was 99.Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of HirabenModi, mother of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his mother Heeraben Modi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday condoled the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben.

Hiraben died at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday morning. She was 99.

''Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of #HirabenModi, mother of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family members and friends during this hour of grief, #OmShanti,'' he tweeted.

Patnaik asked minister Srikant Sahu to attend the funeral of Hiraben on his behalf.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

