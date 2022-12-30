Left Menu

Delhi Police upgrades security around Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra

The Delhi Police on Friday held a meeting at the Congress office in the national capital on Friday and assured the upgraded strength of MP Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

ANI | Updated: 30-12-2022 14:41 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 14:41 IST

Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra(File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi Police on Friday held a meeting at the Congress office in the national capital on Friday and assured to upgrade the strength of MP Rahul Gandhi's security during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The one-and-a-half-hour meeting with the Delhi Police officials was attended by Congress Delhi State President Anil Chaudhary and other representatives of Rahul Gandhi.

According to the Congress, now a special squad of Delhi Police will run around Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra as a strong cordon will be made around him in which no unauthorized person would be able to enter. The police's action came after Congress wrote a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah about the 'poor security arrangements' during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. It also lodged a complaint against the personnel of the Haryana Police in Sohna.

After the complaint of Congress, Delhi Police said that now a strong rope security cordon will be made around Rahul Gandhi and his security will be further tightened. Referring to the huge crowd gathered near Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra on December 24, the party recently released a video accusing the Delhi Police of their shortcomings in the security arrangements.

The party's organization general secretary KC Venugopal had also written a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah demanding adequate security arrangements. However, both the central security forces and the Delhi Police denied any security lapse and instead accused Rahul Gandhi of violating the security protocols.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Thursday said the Congress leader violated security guidelines on 113 occasions since 2020 including in the Delhi leg of the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

