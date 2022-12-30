Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2022 15:12 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 15:12 IST
BJP leaders praise 'karmayogi' Modi for continuing with official engagements despite personal grief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to carry on with his official engagements on a day he lost his mother drew praise from his ministerial colleagues and other BJP leaders who lauded his commitment and described him as a ''karmayogi''.

After attending the last rites of his mother Hiraben, who passed away at an Ahmedabad hospital at 99, Modi went ahead with the launch of projects worth Rs 7,800 crore in West Bengal, choosing to do so through video-conferencing instead of being in the eastern state physically as scheduled earlier.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said at an event in Kerala that the prime minister told them (ministers) to not cancel their scheduled programmes and return to Delhi only after completing their work. Home Minister Amit Shah also went ahead with his programme in Karnataka.

BJP leaders shared pictures of the prime minister attending the official events in Bengal virtually as they heaped praise on him for putting the ''country first''.

Union minister Anurag Thakur said, ''Grief-stricken, but country first !! An only too well-known characteristic of our prime minister.'' ''He continues to participate in pre-scheduled events, just hours after performing the last rites of his mother. A true Karmayogi veritably. Hats off! Countless workers like us are inspired and energized by your supreme efforts and commitment,'' Thakur said.

Another Union minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia, praised Modi's dutifulness, dedication and sacrifice.

Praising the prime minister's commitment, his Cabinet colleague Giriraj Singh said it is not possible for a man to have so much dedication.

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai tweeted, ''Nation first, Self last. My PM, My Pride!'' BJP national general secretary C T Ravi said, ''Nothing, not even personal loss will stop PM Narendra Modi from discharging his duties for Bharata Mata.''

