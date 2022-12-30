Maha Assembly condoles PM's mother's death
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 30-12-2022 16:19 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 16:19 IST
The Maharashtra Assembly on Friday condoled the death of Hiraben Modi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother.
Hiraben Modi died at a hospital in Ahmedabad early Friday morning at the age of 99. Speaker Rahul Narwekar read out a message expressing grief after which the House passed a condolence motion.
