Maha Assembly condoles PM's mother's death

The Maharashtra Assembly on Friday condoled the death of Hiraben Modi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother.

Hiraben Modi died at a hospital in Ahmedabad early Friday morning at the age of 99. Speaker Rahul Narwekar read out a message expressing grief after which the House passed a condolence motion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)