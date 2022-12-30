Sanitation worker 'assault': AAP stages protest outside BJP MLA Abhay Verma's house

Aam Aadmi Party leaders on Friday staged a protest at Laxmi Nagar here against local BJP MLA Abhay Verma for allegedly assaulting a sanitation worker.

This comes a day after the AAP-ruled Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) registered a complaint with Delhi Police against ''unidentified goons having close association'' with Verma for allegedly assaulting the sanitation worker in east Delhi.

The civic body cited a purported video circulating on social media in which a few men are seen thrashing and assaulting the MCD employee.

Carrying posters, several party leaders and workers gathered outside Verma's residence and raised slogans against him and the BJP.

The protest was led by AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar, who alleged that Verma thrashed the sanitation worker as he belongs to the Dalit community.

''The BJP is a party of goons. In this party, the more hooliganism a leader indulges in, the higher the post he gets. The BJP is against Dalits and is venting its anger on sanitation workers because of its huge defeat in the MCD (polls) at the hands of the AAP. Such goons should be immediately expelled from the party,'' Kumar charged.

''Delhiites threw the BJP out of the MCD because of its 15-year misrule during which it troubled the people of Delhi and sanitation workers. We are not going to tolerate such behaviour by BJP legislators. Their fight is against the Aam Aadmi Party and they should fight us directly in the electoral process and not target others,'' he said.

Security was beefed up outside Verma's residence and barricades were put up around the area.

On Thursday, Verma had refuted the charges against him. He alleged AAP MLAs were trying to malign his image.

