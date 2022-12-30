Left Menu

NC will continue to shoulder responsibility of protecting vital interests of J-K

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 30-12-2022 21:05 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 21:05 IST
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Friday said his party will continue to shoulder the “onerous responsibility” of protecting the vital interests of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the birth of the NC was a significant landmark in the history of J and K.

“We are the visible symbol of political unity of varied sections of J-K,” Abdullah said interacting with NC functionaries and workers at party's headquarters Nawa-e-Subha here.

The National Conference has long been synonymous with the aspirations of the people of J and K and that it exhibits its cultural, linguistic and religious diversity, he said.

Later, the Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar offered Friday congregational prayers at Asar-e-Sharief Dargah Hazratbal here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

