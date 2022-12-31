CPI(M) decides to bring Cheriyan back in Cabinet, Cong flays move

The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala has decided to bring MLA Saji Cheriyan back in the Cabinet, a move which was criticised by the Congress which said the Left party ought to have waited for the final outcome of the case against him before taking a decision.

An official source on Saturday said the government has sent a letter to Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan seeking his convenience for administering the oath of office to Cheriyan on January 4.

The Governor, on receipt of the letter, sought legal advice in connection with administering the oath to the MLA in view of the allegations against the latter, another official source said.

Cheriyan resigned in July from the Cabinet over his alleged remarks against the Constitution during a speech in Pathanamthitta district and the lodging of a criminal case against him in connection with that.

CPI(M) State secretary M V Govindan today confirmed that the State secretariat of the party, a day ago, took the decision to bring Cheriyan back in the Cabinet.

''All that remains is for the Chief Minister and the Governor to decide on a date for the oath-taking ceremony,'' Govindan told reporters.

He also claimed that all decisions have come from the court in connection with the issue and that there is nothing more to it.

On the other hand, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief and MP K Sudhakaran said Cheriyan's reinstatement as a minister was unacceptable and both his party and the UDF would observe January 4 as a ''Black Day.'' Sudhakaran told reporters in Kannur how CPI(M) can decide that there was no violation or insult to the Constitution by the Left MLA through his speech.

Senior Congress leader and MP K Muraleedharan, echoing a similar view, said the Chief Minister's decision to bring Cheriyan back in the Cabinet was wrong as the government ought to have waited for the court's order in the criminal case against the former minister.

''It is not right. He (Cheriyan) did not criticise the Constitution, he insulted it. Without waiting for the court decision, the Marxist party arbitrarily decided to bring him back in the Cabinet,'' he claimed.

The Congress leader told reporters that if someone else moves court against Cheriyan, there could be a situation wherein he would have to resign again and that would not bode well for the Left government.

The BJP, too, opposed the CPI(M) decision to re-instate Cheriyan as Minister by terming it anti-Constitutional.

BJP State president K Surendran told reporters that Cheriyan's re-instatement shows the government's lack of respect for the Constitution.

Cheriyan, who earlier in the day told reporters he was unaware of any decision of the CPI(M) State secretariat to re-instate him as a Minister, said he had not insulted the Indian Constitution.

He contended that he has an immense respect for the Constitution, was a secular person and completely believed in democracy.

''I am not pro-RSS and the Leader of Opposition (LoP) should not have accused me of being one,'' he added.

While the criminal case was pending adjudication in a magisterial court, the Kerala High Court on December 8 dismissed two pleas seeking a declaration that he was not entitled to hold the office of MLA in view of his speech.

The High Court said no provision could be found in the Representation of People Act, 1951 to disqualify the MLA.

The speech created a political row with the proceedings of the Assembly being suspended for a day due to protests by the opposition demanding that Cheriyan resign or be sacked and finally resulted in his resignation from the Cabinet on July 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)