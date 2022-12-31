Left Menu

It is not ours, but a calendar new year: BJP leader Pragya Thakur

She made the above remark while addressing a program in the state capital, Bhopal on New Year's Eve.

ANI | Updated: 31-12-2022 23:40 IST | Created: 31-12-2022 23:40 IST
BJP MP Pragya Thakur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Member of Parliament (MP) Pragya Singh Thakur on Saturday said, "It is not our new year, it will be a calendar new year." She made the above remark while addressing a program in the state capital, Bhopal on New Year's Eve.

"Our new year begins in Chaitra month, on the first day of Navratri. During this new crops are cultivated, and a new atmosphere contains fresh air and fragrance. We get the blessings of goddess Durga and that's our new year," Thakur said. "Everything is new, nature is new, it blooms afresh at that time. We feel a new beginning and celebrate it. We must do things that bring cheerfulness, joy, and newness in our life at the end," She added.

"Those who drink alcohol and dance throughout the night on December 31 and wake up the next day. They never see the bright morning. What newness will they see and know? Such western civilisation cannot be our culture," Thakur added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

