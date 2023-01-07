U.S. Bradley vehicles are exactly what Ukraine needs, says Zelenskiy

A U.S. commitment to supply Kyiv with Bradley Fighting Vehicles for the first time is exactly what Ukraine needs, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address on Friday.

Zelenskiy said the formal announcement - due to be made later in the day - showed that his visit to Washington last month had produced concrete results.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)