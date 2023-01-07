U.S. Bradley vehicles are exactly what Ukraine needs, says Zelenskiy
A U.S. commitment to supply Kyiv with Bradley Fighting Vehicles for the first time is exactly what Ukraine needs, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address on Friday.
Zelenskiy said the formal announcement - due to be made later in the day - showed that his visit to Washington last month had produced concrete results.
