U.S. Bradley vehicles are exactly what Ukraine needs, says Zelenskiy

Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2023 00:58 IST
U.S. Bradley vehicles are exactly what Ukraine needs, says Zelenskiy

A U.S. commitment to supply Kyiv with Bradley Fighting Vehicles for the first time is exactly what Ukraine needs, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address on Friday.

Zelenskiy said the formal announcement - due to be made later in the day - showed that his visit to Washington last month had produced concrete results.

