Swedish foreign minister says Islamophobic provocations "appalling"

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said on Saturday that Islamophobic provocations were appalling, after a far-right activist burned the Muslim holy book the Koran near the Turkish embassy amid protests linked to the Nordic country's NATO bid.

"Sweden has a far-reaching freedom of expression, but it does not imply that the Swedish Government, or myself, support the opinions expressed," Billstrom said on Twitter.

