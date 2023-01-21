Swedish foreign minister says Islamophobic provocations "appalling"
Reuters | Updated: 21-01-2023 22:20 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 22:20 IST
Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said on Saturday that Islamophobic provocations were appalling, after a far-right activist burned the Muslim holy book the Koran near the Turkish embassy amid protests linked to the Nordic country's NATO bid.
"Sweden has a far-reaching freedom of expression, but it does not imply that the Swedish Government, or myself, support the opinions expressed," Billstrom said on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Swedish
- Nordic
- Muslim
- Islamophobic
- NATO
- Koran
- Tobias Billstrom
- Turkish
- Sweden
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Swedish PM says cannot meet all Turkey's demands for NATO membership support
Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application
NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in Kosovo
World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in Kosovo; Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application and more
Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application