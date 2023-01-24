Left Menu

Senior Ukrainian official says govt shakeup is about 'justice for all'

A Ukrainian presidential adviser said Tuesday's personnel shakeup showed that President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was reacting to a "key public demand" that justice should apply to everyone. And he directly responds to a key public demand – justice for all," the official, Mykhailo Podolyak, said on Twitter. A deputy head of the president's office, a deputy defence minister and a deputy to the prosecutor general left their posts as part of the shakeup earlier on Tuesday.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 24-01-2023 14:43 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 14:34 IST
Senior Ukrainian official says govt shakeup is about 'justice for all'
Mykhailo Podolyak Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A Ukrainian presidential adviser said Tuesday's personnel shakeup showed that President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was reacting to a "key public demand" that justice should apply to everyone. "Zelenskiy's personnel decisions testify to the key priorities of the state... The president sees and hears society. And he directly responds to a key public demand – justice for all," the official, Mykhailo Podolyak, said on Twitter.

A deputy head of the president's office, a deputy defence minister and a deputy to the prosecutor general left their posts as part of the shakeup earlier on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India
4
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023