Senior Ukrainian official says govt shakeup is about 'justice for all'
A Ukrainian presidential adviser said Tuesday's personnel shakeup showed that President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was reacting to a "key public demand" that justice should apply to everyone. And he directly responds to a key public demand – justice for all," the official, Mykhailo Podolyak, said on Twitter. A deputy head of the president's office, a deputy defence minister and a deputy to the prosecutor general left their posts as part of the shakeup earlier on Tuesday.
