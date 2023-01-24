LATAM POLITICS TODAY -Peru's economy stable despite recent social unrest, minister says

Left Menu

The latest in Latin American politics today: Peru's economy stable despite recent social unrest, minister says LIMA - Peru has maintained its economic strength despite recent social unrest, Economy Minister Alex Contreras said on Tuesday. Weeks of protests, which have left dozens dead following the ouster and detention of former President Pedro Castillo, have shaken the Andean nation.

Peru's economy stable despite recent social unrest, minister says LIMA - Peru has maintained its economic strength despite recent social unrest, Economy Minister Alex Contreras said on Tuesday.

Weeks of protests, which have left dozens dead following the ouster and detention of former President Pedro Castillo, have shaken the Andean nation. While the protests have impacted some sectors, particularly tourism, Contreras said, the economy could grow 3% in the first quarter of this year and the Peruvian sol remains the most stable currency in the region.

Brazil-Argentina common currency 'impossible' without greater stability SAO PAULO - A common currency between Brazil and Argentina would be "impossible" to create if Argentina and other countries do not reach greater economic stability, the head of Brazilian steel distributors association INDA said on Tuesday.

Carlos Jorge Loureiro was one of the first business leaders to comment on the idea of a common currency after Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Argentine President Alberto Fernandez floated it on Monday in Buenos Aires. El Salvador says it has repaid $800 million bond maturing January

SAN SALVADOR - El Salvador has repaid an $800 million bond, Finance Minister Alejandro Zelaya said on Monday, the same day the bond was set to mature, as the Central American country faced pressure to make progress in cutting debt. "We announce that we have today completed payment of the 2023 bond for $800 million, plus interest," Zelaya said on Twitter, denouncing a "disinformation campaign" in national and international media.

The presidency's press office told Reuters the payment, which followed an earlier transaction, included $604.1 million and interest of $23.4 million. IMF approves $105 million to fight food shortages in Haiti

MEXICO CITY - The International Monetary Fund's (IMF) executive board approved $105 million to help Haiti address severe food insecurity, the global lender said late on Monday, as the Caribbean country faces widespread shortages amid a humanitarian crisis. The payment, under the IMF's Food Shock Window program, is set to address "urgent balance of payment needs related to the global food crisis," the IMF said in a statement. (Compiled by Steven Grattan; Editing by Paul Simao)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

