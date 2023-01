BRIEF-SBI Chairman Says Nothing Alarming About Adani Exposure, Don't Have Any Concerns As Of Now

* SBI CHAIRMAN: THERE IS NOTHING ALARMING ABOUT ADANI EXPOSURE AND WE DON'T HAVE ANY CONCERNS AS OF NOW

* SBI CHAIRMAN: ADANI HASN'T RAISED ANY FUNDING FROM US OF LATE * SBI CHAIRMAN: WILL TAKE A PRUDENT CALL ON ANY FUNDING REQUEST FROM ADANI

