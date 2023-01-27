Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL67 PM-LDALL PARIKSHA-PE CHARCHA **** Never take shortcuts, exam results not end of life, gadgets not smarter than you: PM to students New Delhi: Never take the shortcut, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his message to students on Friday, cautioning that cheating may help them in an exam or two but not in the long run and asserting that exam results are not the end of life. **** DEL81 PM-PARIKSHA PE CHARCHA-LD GOVT **** My govt was considered full of 'average' people, India now shining in world: PM Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took a swipe at critics of the government's handling of economy, saying his dispensation was mocked as full of ''average'' talents but the same India considered ''average'' is now shining in the world and seen as a ray of hope in the post-pandemic era. **** DEL74 INDOPAK-2NDLD INDUS-NOTICE **** India issues notice to Pakistan seeking review and modification to Indus Waters Treaty New Delhi: For the first time, India has issued a notice to Pakistan seeking a review and modification of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) in view of Islamabad's ''intransigence'' to comply with the dispute redressal mechanism of the pact that was inked over six decades back for matters relating to cross-border rivers, government sources said on Friday. **** DEL78 JK-2NDLD RAHUL **** Called off walk as police arrangements completely collapsed: Rahul in Kashmir Khanabal (Kashmir): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday cancelled his walk as part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra for the day after it entered Kashmir Valley, with the party alleging a security lapse and claiming the police arrangements by the Union territory administration ''completely collapsed''. By Sheikh Suhail and Asim Kamal **** DEL64 CONG-LD YATRA **** Bharat Jodo Yatra: Cong accuses govt of withdrawing security personnel in J-K's Qazigund New Delhi: The Congress on Friday accused the government of withdrawing security personnel from around Rahul Gandhi as the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' reached near Qazigund in Jammu and Kashmir, and demanded action against those responsible for the alleged security breach. **** DEL52 JK-RAHUL-POLICE **** No security lapse at Bharat Jodo Yatra, says J-K police Anantnag (J-K): There was no security lapse at the Bharat Jodo Yatra, a senior Jammu and Kashmir police official said on Friday while stressing that the organisers had not informed the police about a large crowd joining the march from Banihal. **** DEL62 CONG-JUDICIARY-GOVT **** Attempt being made to 'make judiciary part of PMO': Cong Khanabal (J-K): Attacking the government, the Congress on Friday alleged that an ''undeclared emergency'' prevailed in the country and an attempt was being made to ''make the judiciary part of the PMO''. **** DEL21 ENV LD CHEETAHS **** India inks pact with S Africa to bring cheetahs; 12 to arrive in February New Delhi: India has signed an agreement with South Africa to translocate 12 cheetahs to the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, a senior official in the Union Environment Ministry said on Friday. **** DES38 DL-DU-DOCUMENTARY-LD POLICE **** Outsiders tried to screen BBC documentary in DU, cops called to maintain law and order: Registrar New Delhi: Police were called to the Delhi University campus to maintain law and order after ''outsiders'' tried to screen a controversial BBC documentary at the Arts Faculty on Friday, Registrar Vikas Gupta said after several students were detained. **** DES50 DL-BJP-LD EXECUTIVE **** Eye on 2024 LS polls: Delhi BJP executive meet begins with call for mass contact programmes New Delhi: The Delhi BJP's two-day executive committee meeting began here on Friday with a call for reaching out to the masses in the next 400 days to ensure the party's victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. **** **** DES49 DL-AAP-MCD-SUPREME COURT Forced to move SC to end BJP's illegal control over MCD: AAP New Delhil: The AAP Friday said it was forced to approach the Supreme Court to end the BJP's ''illegal control'' over the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. **** BOM19 MH-FORMER CJI-SANSKRIT **** Former CJI Bobde asks why Sanskrit can't be India's official language, cites 1949 media reports on Ambedkar's backing Nagpur: Former Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde on Friday batted for Sanskrit as the country's official language, including for use in courts, and said even the architect of the Constitution and eminent jurist BR Ambedkar had proposed it as per media reports from 1949. **** CAL18 DEF-SURGICAL STRIKE-ARMY **** Army doesn't look at keeping proof while conducting any operation: Lt Gen Kalita Kolkata: Amidst demands by some opposition leaders for proof of surgical strikes in Pakistan in 2016, GOC-in-C of Eastern Command, Lt Gen R P Kalita Friday said the Army does not look at keeping any evidence while carrying out an operation. **** LEGAL LGD19 DL-COURT-LD AIR INDIA **** Air India urination case: Court adjourns Shankar Mishra's bail plea to Jan 30 New Delhi: A sessions court on Friday adjourned the hearing of the bail application of Shankar Mishra, the man accused of urinating on an elderly woman co-passenger on an Air India flight, to January 30 as the investigating officer in the case did not turn up. **** LGD27 DL-HC-LD SENGAR **** Unnao rape case: Delhi HC shortens expelled BJP leader Sengar's interim bail period New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday shortened the interim bail period of expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is serving a life term for raping a minor in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao in 2017, asking him to surrender after his daughter's ''tilak'' ceremony, and said he will be released again before her marriage. **** LGD15 SC-LD LALIT MODI-LAWYER **** SC refuses to pass order on plea against Lalit Modi's remarks, says parties mature enough New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to pass any order on a plea alleging that former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi made ''scurrilous'' remarks against former attorney general and senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi in a social media post. **** LGD9 SC-LD MCD **** Plea for MCD mayoral election: SC to list for hearing petition of AAP candidate on Feb 3 New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to list for hearing on February 3 a plea of Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi seeking directions to ensure mayoral election in Delhi in a time-bound manner. **** LGD18 SC-TIGERS **** 2,967 tigers in India across 53 tiger reserves: Centre tells SC New Delhi: The Centre on Friday told the Supreme Court that there are 2,967 tigers in the country spread across 53 tiger reserves, according to a 2018 report. **** FOREIGN FGN46 PAK-IMRAN-ZARDARI **** Imran Khan accuses Zardari of paying terrorists to assassinate him Islamabad: Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday accused ex-president Asif Ali Zardari of paying terrorists as part of a new plan to assassinate him after the previous two attempts failed. **** FGN25 NEPAL-INDIA **** India committed to working with Prachanda-led govt to further boost bilateral ties: Envoy Kathmandu: India's political leadership is committed to working closely with the Prachanda-led government in Nepal for giving further impetus to bilateral ties, India's Ambassador here Naveen Srivastava has said. By Shirish B Pradhan **** FGN30 SAFRICA-BRICS-MEETING **** Social security issues to be prioritised at BRICS meetings in South Africa Johannesburg: Social security issues will be on top of the agenda at the BRICS countries meeting to be hosted next month by South Africa, which took over the Presidency of the five-nation bloc from China on January 1 this year. By Fakir Hassen **** FES32 PAK-ILLNESS-DEATHS **** Mysterious illness claims 18 lives in Pakistan Karachi: A mysterious illness has killed 18 people, mostly children, in Karachi's Kemari area with health officials in this southern Pakistani port city still unable to find the cause of the deaths. ****

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)