AI Revolution: Transforming Uttar Pradesh's Future

Siddharth Bhatia, co-founder and CEO of Puch AI, described artificial intelligence as a pivotal emerging technology during a meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Noting the state's clear vision and policies for AI adoption, Bhatia projected substantial employment generation in future.

Bhatia likened AI's potential impact to that of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in reaching the masses, aiming for universal accessibility without technical barriers. He underlined the importance of safeguarding domestic data to effectively leverage AI for enhanced governmental schemes.

Strategic discussions highlighted investment possibilities in Uttar Pradesh, underscoring AI as a priority. Bhatia will represent the AI sector at the international conference in Davos, Switzerland, representing India's commitment to technological advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)