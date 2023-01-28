Left Menu

AAP Mohalla Clinics: SAD chief claims govt hurt Sikh sentiments by renaming health centres

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday attacked the Aam Aadmi Party and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, claiming they insulted the Sikh heritage by putting their own photographs or party name at satellite hospitals that bear images of 'Panj Piaras', the loved ones of Guru Gobind Singh.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday attacked the Aam Aadmi Party and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, claiming they insulted the Sikh heritage by putting their own photographs or party name at satellite hospitals that bear images of 'Panj Piaras', the loved ones of Guru Gobind Singh. Taking to Twitter, the SAD chief said, "Can any Sikh impose his own photo or party's name on images of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji or his beloved ones, Panj Piaras? @BhagwantMann has done just that on 5 satellite hospitals named after 5 Piaras during the tricentenary of the birth of Khalsa in 1999 by S Parkash S Badal government."

CM Bhagwant Mann inaugurated 500 'Aam Aadmi Clinics' (Mohalla Clinics) across Amritsar on Friday. The SAD alleged that the AAP government has changed the names of health centres, including those named after the 'Panj Piyaras'.

Badal further tweeted, "The facilities, which have been converted into Aam Aadmi Clinics, include five satellite hospitals which were named after the Panj Pyaras (five beloved disciples of Guru Gobind Singh-ji. These were Bhai Dharam Singh Satellite Hospital, Ranjit Avenue, Bhai Daya Singh Satellite Hospital, Mustafabad, Bhai Mohkam Singh Satellite Hospital, Saketri Bagh, Bhai Himmat Singh Satellite Hospital, Kale Ghanupur and Bhai Sahib Singh Satellite Hospital, Fatehpur. The names of these five hospitals have been changed to Aam Aadmi Clinics." "This sacrilege, committed by Punjab CM dancing to the tunes of Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwalmust be forcefully condemned and resisted. And I warn Kejriwal not to persist with this arrogant affront to Sikh heritage. The move must be opposed by all devout followers of Guru Sahiban," Badal added. (ANI)

