McCarthy says he thinks he can find common ground with Biden on debt ceiling
Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2023 03:24 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 03:24 IST
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Wednesday he believed he could reach an agreement with President Joe Biden on raising the nation's debt ceiling.
"I think at the end of the day, we can find common ground," McCarthy told reporters after meeting with Biden.
