NDPP, BJP announce candidates for Nagaland polls, 16 MLAs denied nominations

The ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) in Nagaland announced candidates for 40 assembly seats, while its ally BJP named nominees for 20 seats with the two parties denying nominations to 16 sitting MLAs.

The NDPP and BJP are contesting the elections to the 60-member assembly in alliance for the second consecutive term.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio is the NDPP candidate in the Northern Angami-II seat, while ex-CM TR Zeliang will contest from the Peren seat, minister G Kaito Aye will fight from the Satakha seat and former Rajya Sabha MP KG Kenye is the NDPP candidate from the Chizami seat.

CL John will contest the elections from Tehok seat and H Chuba Chang from the Noksen constituency.

NDPP had won 18 seats in the 2018 elections, and its tally rose to 21 after it won three bypolls. In April last year, its strength doubled to 42 with the merger of 21 Naga People's Front (NPF) MLAs.

With NDPP getting 40 seats as part of the seat-sharing equation with BJP, it not only had to part with two of its sitting MLAs but also denied tickets to 13 legislators, leaving behind a total of 15 MLAs.

Twelve NPF MLAs who joined the NDPP were denied tickets. Among them were minister YM Yollow (Wakching), Toyang Changkong Chang (Tuensang Sadar-I) and Muthingnyuba (Longkhim-Chare). MLA L Khumo, who had won the last election on a National People's Party (NPP) ticket but merged with NDPP, was also denied a nomination.

Two NDPP MLAs who failed to get nominations were Namri Nchang (Tenning) and Zale Neikha (Southern Angami-II). Nchang has been replaced by Tarie Zeliang, a former NPF legislator, while Neikha's seat has been given to BJP's Kropol Vitsu.

On the other side, the BJP retained 11 of the 12 sitting MLAs. While Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton will be contesting from the Tyui seat, state BJP president Temjen Imna Along is the candidate from Alongtaki seat. BJP national spokesperson Mmhonlumo Kikon will contest from the Bhandari seat.

Imkong L Imchen, a four-time MLA, who had left the NPF and joined NDPP in April but again defected to BJP, has been fielded from the Koridang seat in Mokokchung district.

Longrineken is the only BJP MLA to be denied a ticket as his Jangpetkong seat has been given to the NDPP.

As part of the seat-sharing deal, BJP exchanged six seats with NDPP, including one in state capital Kohima -- Southern Angami-II.

The BJP has fielded only one woman candidate -- Kahuli Sema, who recently retired as the engineer-in-chief of the state Public Works Department (PWD). She will contest from the Atoizu seat in Zunheboto district.

Meanwhile, other major political parties, including the Naga Peoples' Front (NPF) and the Congress, are yet to officially declare any candidate.

JD(U) has declared two candidates -- its state unit president NSN Lotha will contest the Tyui seat and general secretary Kitoho S Rotokha will fight the elections from Ghaspani-II seat.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has announced Ghovishe Kiba's candidature from the Zunheboto seat.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), NPP, and the state's newest political parties -- Rising Peoples' Party (RPP) and North East Democratic Front (NEDF) are also likely to field candidates for the elections. Voting will be held on February 27, while the votes will be counted on March 2.

