U.S. recession risk very low, Biden says
Reuters | Updated: 07-02-2023 02:53 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 02:53 IST
President Joe Biden said on Monday that the risk of a recession in the United States was still very low.
Biden was speaking to reporters upon his return to the White House after spending the weekend at the Camp David presidential retreat.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Biden
- Camp David
- Joe Biden
Advertisement