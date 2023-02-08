Left Menu

Biden declares 'unanimity' after Republicans boo idea of Social Security cuts

Democratic President Joe Biden got into a spirited exchange with congressional Republicans on Tuesday, drawing boos by asserting that some hardline conservatives want to end Social Security and Medicare in exchange for raising the debt ceiling, and then taking their cheers as a sign of "unanimity" not to do so.

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2023 09:09 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 09:09 IST
Biden declares 'unanimity' after Republicans boo idea of Social Security cuts

Democratic President Joe Biden got into a spirited exchange with congressional Republicans on Tuesday, drawing boos by asserting that some hardline conservatives want to end Social Security and Medicare in exchange for raising the debt ceiling, and then taking their cheers as a sign of "unanimity" not to do so. "Some of my Republican friends want to take the economy hostage - I get it - unless I agree to their economic plans. All of you at home should know what those plans are," Biden said in his State of the Union address while appearing to try to engage Republicans in conversation.

"Instead of making the wealthy pay their fair share, some Republicans want Medicare and Social Security to sunset," the president said. The Democratic president and Republican-controlled House of Representatives are locked in a standoff over raising the nation's $31.4 trillion debt limit, which Republicans say they will allow only in exchange for spending cuts.

Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy had previously said he would not consider cuts to the two programs, a position that members of his caucus loudly supported during Biden's speech. Sitting behind Biden, McCarthy shook his head as Biden raised the idea.

"I'm not saying it's a majority of you," he added. "But it's being proposed by individuals." Multiple House Republicans, including hardliners Marjorie Taylor Greene and Byron Donalds booed.

"We never said that!" Donalds said. Greene yelled "liar." Biden even urged protesting Republicans to contact his office, saying he would "give you a copy of the proposal."

But between jeers from Republicans and cheers from Democrats for his proposal to tax the wealthy, the president finally managed to bring the entire room to applause. "So, folks, as we all apparently agree, Social Security and Medicare is off the books now. Right?" Biden shouted. "All right. We've got unanimity!"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
EIB to provide €200m to help Czech Republic host war refugees from Ukraine

EIB to provide €200m to help Czech Republic host war refugees from Ukraine

Global
3
GRAPHIC-Australia hikes rates, but pause from big central banks is near

GRAPHIC-Australia hikes rates, but pause from big central banks is near

Global
4
All institutions called to continue working collectively to stem GBV

All institutions called to continue working collectively to stem GBV

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

The Rise of the Machines: Understanding the Benefits and Risks of AI and Robotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023