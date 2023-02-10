EU member states, Norway and Switzerland renew call for 'fair and transparent' probe into Beirut blast - statement

European Union member states, Norway and Switzerland on Friday urged Lebanese stakeholders to allow a "fair and transparent" probe into the Beirut port blast and refrain from "all acts of interference".

The EU member states and the Swiss and Norwegian missions expressed in a joint statement grave concern about the current situation in Lebanon.

"We call on the Parliament to urgently elect a President who will unite the Lebanese people in the national interest, as a first step to restore the ability of the Lebanese state institutions to make decisions, both on the administrative and political level," they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)